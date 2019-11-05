Why Kenya Moore Isn't Taking Off Her Ring From Marc Daly Just Yet

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dropped by the E! News studios to chat with the hosts of Daily Pop Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewartand Carissa Culiner. Before she could get anything out, Justin questioned her about the giant diamond sparkler still on her hand after the recent announcement of a split from her husband of two years Marc Daly.

"I thought you guys separated?" Justin asked her. "Are you guys getting back together?" As the panel waited with baited breathe, Kenya revealed that things are not always as clear cut as they may seem on the surface.

"We did separate," she shared. "You know with married couples things happen and arguments happen and you have highs and lows. We have not filed. Either of us has not filed yet, so I'm not going to take my ring off until it's over."