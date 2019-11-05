Of Course Auli'i Cravalho Is Nervous Taking on The Little Mermaid Live

From Moana to Ariel, it's all in a day's work for Auli'i Cravalho. But the Disney star knows just how special her role is in The Little Mermaid Live.
"It's fantastic. I am having such a wonderful time. I get to put on the iconic red wig, I get to bring my own life to her, I get to sing the iconic songs, I couldn't be happier," Cravalho told E! News in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 live performance.
Cravalho stars opposite Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos and Graham Phillips in The Little Mermaid Live, a hybrid special including the original animated movie, puppets and live-action performances. The special, and Cravalho's involvement, was announced in August. So, what was it like when she found out she got the iconic role of Ariel?
"I remember there was a lot of screaming," she said. Cravalho said she was with her mom and they both freaked out, especially when they realized Cravalho will get to play both not one, but two Disney princesses already.
"I remember freaking out about that for a very long time. I'm so grateful to have been able to play Moana, and now I get to have another Disney princess that's associated to the water. I am truly so blessed," she said.
And with the excitement comes nerves, Cravalho admitted. "My stomach is full of nerves right now…I've spoken to Jodi Benson who is the original voice actress of Ariel, and I just really want to do her proud," she said. Plus, her family will be watching. "There are a lot of motivating factors to just give my all on stage," she said.
The Little Mermaid Live airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.