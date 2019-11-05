Of Course Auli'i Cravalho Is Nervous Taking on The Little Mermaid Live

From Moana to Ariel, it's all in a day's work for Auli'i Cravalho. But the Disney star knows just how special her role is in The Little Mermaid Live.

"It's fantastic. I am having such a wonderful time. I get to put on the iconic red wig, I get to bring my own life to her, I get to sing the iconic songs, I couldn't be happier," Cravalho told E! News in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 5 live performance.

Cravalho stars opposite Queen Latifah, Shaggy, John Stamos and Graham Phillips in The Little Mermaid Live, a hybrid special including the original animated movie, puppets and live-action performances. The special, and Cravalho's involvement, was announced in August. So, what was it like when she found out she got the iconic role of Ariel?