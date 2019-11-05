Kris Jenner's Birthday Messages From Family and Friends Prove She's the Coolest Momager

Kris Jenner, this day is for you!

Just days after Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday in Palm Springs, another Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning another year older.

That's right! Kris is officially 64 today and she's already receiving a whole lot of love on social media.

"Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world. I don't know how you do it!" Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special. You've given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world! I can't wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!"

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall took to Instagram Stories and shared throwback photos and must-see video of their mom.