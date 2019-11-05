Bella Hadid's Latest Look Includes Nipple Piercings

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
We should really just dub Bella Hadid the queen of the catsuit.
As if her 2017 Met Gala look wasn't enough, look no further than her ensemble for Monday night's 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards: a black turtleneck jumpsuit by Alexander Wang. However, Hadid's one-piece inched into even bolder territory as it featured an outline a woman's chest and was adorned with jewels to resemble nipple and belly button piercings.
To finish the look, the star wore her dark locks up with a few pieces down on her face and a winged eye.
Hadid highlighted the details of the design on her Instagram Story, but kept her social media comments about the outfit to a minimum.
The 23-year-old supermodel is no stranger to sartorially pushing the envelope, confidently rocking nipple tape, hip-high slits and necklines down to her navel to name a few.
For more of Hadid's riskiest looks, keep scrolling through E!'s gallery below!
A Supermodel in See-Through
The star posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.
Sheer Star
At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts.
Hip-High Slit
The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.
Out in Undies
For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.
Plunging on the Pink Carpet
For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Met Gala Cutouts
At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip.
Backless Bella
At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit.
Catwalk Queen
