Anthony Mackie and Wife Quietly Divorced Last Year

It's over for Anthony Mackie and Sheletta Chapital.

A source confirmed to E! News the two have amicably split.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, the 41-year-old actor actually filed for divorce in late 2017. The former couple then reportedly finalized the split last year. The celebrity news outlet also reported that the pair will share joint custody of their children. The reasoning for the split was not immediately revealed.

Mackie and Chapital tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in 2014. According to Page Six, the Marvel star and his bride exchanged vows in front of about 150 people at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

Mackie and Chapital had a long history together and were childhood sweethearts. In fact, the Falcon character said they'd been "dating off and on" since they were 7 years old. Back in 2014, Mackie told Queen Latifah the story of how they met.