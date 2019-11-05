Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon Split After Nearly One Year Together

Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon have called it quits.

Multiple sources tells E! News that The Vampire Diaries star and the screenwriter-director are officially over after less than a year of dating.

"Nina hasn't brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn't mentioned Grant," one insider reveals. "She has been partying and hanging out with friends without him. He has been shooting a Netflix film outside of Los Angeles and they haven't been hanging out together. Nina seems to be doing fine but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant."

According to a second source, the duo's split happened quietly. "Nina hasn't mentioned a breakup," the source says. "But she hasn't spoken about Grant in several weeks. She seems to be quite happy and has recently been out socializing with friends, each time without Grant."

Dobrev and Mellon first sparked romance rumors back in January and spent a lot of time together in recent months.