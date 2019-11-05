The Final Season: Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Why She Burst Into Tears Directing Empire

In the sixth and final season, in addition to acting, Sidibe stepped behind the scenes to direct one of the show's last episodes.

Read on for her favorite memories about playing Becky and directing the series that's been her home for the last six years.

My favorite behind-the-scenes memory is…

"Recently, while directing episode [seven of season six], I had to go see the rehearsal for a Tiana [Serayah] performance that I came up with the concept for, African dances, with dancers of all shapes, and sizes and nationalities. And right when I wasn't expecting to, I cried the entire rehearsal. REALLY cried too! Not a cute cry but a "What's wrong with her?" kind of cry. I cried because I'm African. Senegalese to be exact, and after three decades of not seeing enough of myself or my family on TV, not only am I the representation I needed, on camera, but also BEHIND the camera. That's my favorite BTS memory."