Shia LaBeouf's Best Onscreen Kiss Will Surprise You

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shia LaBeouf, The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2019

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Shia LaBeoufisn't one to kiss and tell. Or is he?

During a round of "Burning Questions" on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Honey Boy star ate a fiery ghost pepper and then saddled up to answer rapid fire questions about his personal life. Making easy work of Ellen DeGeneres' classic game, LaBeouf was quick to answer  questions about his first celebrity crush (Natalie Portman), his biggest fear (spiders) and the most off-base rumor he's heard about himself, which, as he said, was "that I eat humans. People think I'm a cannibal."

However, LaBeouf was quickly stopped in his tracks when the daytime host inquired about his favorite onscreen kiss. Though he originally struggled to drop a name, he ultimately gave his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star the honor. "Dakota Johnson!" the former Disney star admitted. "She's a sweetheart."

But then, a plot twist!

DeGeneres followed up asking, "What's a lie that you recently told?"

Watch

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Divorce Amid FKA Twigs Dating Rumors

LaBeouf couldn't help but smile at that one. "I just told one, just now," he admitted. "The question right before."

But that seemed to be the end of his fibs.

When asked to reveal the best advice he would give to his younger self, he got candid about his bedroom activities. "Just stay on course," he joked. "Boring sex will get you applauded in the future."

Now, stay on course and watch the full video to hear about which classic movie the actor hopes never gets a reboot.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shia LaBeouf , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Kiss , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.