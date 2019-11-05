Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls Stealing Vicodin From Her Sister During Battle With Addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about her battle with addiction for Variety's "Recovery Issue."

According to the publication, the actress started taking painkillers after she had a plastic surgery procedure to remove "puffiness" around her eyes and was given Vicodin.

"I was the wildly controlled drug addict and alcoholic," she recalled. "I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5 p.m. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning. It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening—I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. It's like the way you naturally feel when your body is cool, and you step into a warm bath, and you sink into it. That's the feeling for me, what an opiate gave me, and I chased that feeling for a long time."

She also said addiction ran in her family.

"I knew my dad had an issue because I had an issue and he and I shared drugs," she said. "There was a period of time where I was the only child that was talking to him. I had six siblings. I have five. My brother, Nicholas, died of a heroin overdose when he was 21 years old. But I shared drugs with my dad. I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad. But that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him. He did end up getting sober for a short period of time and was very active in recovery for about three years. It didn't last that long. But he found recovery for a minute."