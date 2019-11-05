Brie Larson Survived Thanos, But What About Running Wild with Bear Grylls?

She's played characters who have beaten the odds many times over. Thanos was no match for her. The Room was no match for her. But what about crocodiles? Can Captain Marvel star Brie Larson survive Running Wild? Spoiler alert, yes, she can, but she does have some close encounters and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip below, the Oscar winner is with host Bear Grylls in the jungle of a remote island in the Gulf of Panama. She spends 48-hours there, but it's not exactly a relaxing vacation when Grylls is involved. The duo begins the adventure jumping from a helicopter to the ocean, and from there they trek through a crocodile-filled mangrove swamp that quickly becomes a maze with the rising tide.