Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Final 6

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 7:12 PM
It now feels pretty safe to declare two frontrunners on Dancing With the Stars. Sort of.
Week eight finally handed out some 10s, with Kel Mitchell and Hannah Brown each earning some, while James Van Der Beek and Ally Brooke earned the season's very first perfect scores. It feels like either one of them could take home the win, even though Ally then lost her dance off to Kel, and then landed in the bottom two.
Just to repeat that, Ally got a perfect score, then landed in the bottom two, which only meant that Kate Flannery, the other member of the bottom two, was the only choice to send home.
How few votes did Ally get to put her in the bottom? That's just the question we keep asking ourselves week after week, the more evidence we get that the voting here makes no sense. What are we voting for??
Anyway, Kate and Pasha have now been sent home, and a final six remains: James and Emma, Ally and Sasha, Kel and Witney, Lauren and Gleb, and Sean and Lindsay (who was absent tonight due to the death of her mother in law, so Jenna Johnson took her place).
We're keeping track of all the scores below, as if the scores even matter anymore.
Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek.
How's he doing? Pretty damn good. Since he had the highest cumulative score for the season, he and Emma were immune from week eight's dance off and got two bonus points added to their already perfect score, giving them a 32.
Previous scores: 21, 20, 23, 28 (out of 40), 26, 27, 54 (out of 60)
Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony.
How's she doing? She's killing it. She got the first perfect score of the season in week eight with her paso doble, giving her a 30, though she then ended up in the bottom two. Such is the way of this show.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 24, 32 (out of 40), 27, 25, 54 (out of 60)
Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the non-Kenan Thompson half of Kenan and Kel.
How's he doing? Extremely well! He got the first 10 of the season in week eight, with an individual score of 28 and an additional two points for the dance off with Ally, giving him a total of 30.
Previous scores: 16, 20, 20, 32 (out of 40), 26, 26, 52 (out of 60)
Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!
How's she doing? Pretty good! After falling behind a couple of weeks, she's now back towards the head of the pack with a 29 out of 30 (two 10s!) for her individual score, plus a dance off win score of two bonus points, for a total of 31.
Previous scores: 20, 24, 21, 32 (out of 40), 25, 24, 52 (out of 60)
Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
How's she doing? Pretty good! Week eight gave her an individual score of 24.
Previous scores: 19, 19, 20, 32 (out of 40), 23, 26, 54 (out of 60)
Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary.
How's he doing? He's getting better. Week eight gave him an individual score of 20 out of 30.
Previous scores: 12, 16, 15, 21 (out of 40), 19, 21, 42 (out of 60)
Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office.
How's she doing: Pretty good, though she's a bit up and down. She got a 24 for her individual dance in week eight, after nearly going home in week seven, then got two more points when she beat Sean in the dance off, giving her a 26. But then she was sadly eliminated.
Previous scores: 15, 21, 24, 26 (out of 40), 24, 27, 48 (out of 60)
Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World.
How's he doing? Not too bad, before he was eliminated. Halloween week gave him a score of 25, plus a team dance score of 24, for a total of 49 out of 60.
Previous scores: 17, 19, 16, 28 (out of 40), 21, 25
Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter.
How's she doing? After week three, she added a score of 23. After a week four score of 31 out of 40, her combined score was 54 out of 70. As Cinderella in week five, she got a 24 out of 30, and in week six, she tied for first place with a 27.
Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian).
How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. In week four, he was in last place with a 20, giving him a total combined score for those two weeks of 32 out of 70. After ending up in the bottom two with Karamo Brown, Lamar was eliminated in week four.
Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker.
How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury.
Who is she? She's in The Supremes!
How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
