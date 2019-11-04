Ben Higgins Saved a Photo of Girlfriend Jessica Clarke for ''Months'' Before Sliding Into Her DM's

It all started with an Instagram DM.

Former Bachelor, Ben Higgins, and girlfriend Jessica Clarke opened up about their how they met, their relationship and the important role that faith plays in keeping each other grounded.

In a joint interview with reality TV star Sadie Robertson, the 30-year-old Bachelor revealed that he screenshot and saved a photo of Clarke for months before he finally got the courage to reach out to her.

During a trip to Nashville, Higgins was on Instagram searching through the app trying to figure out what hockey teams were playing against each that specific night. Clarke just so happened to be at the same game and she had posted a photo with her dad and tagged their location. So when Higgins came across the photo, he didn't reach out right away. According to Higgins, he took a screenshot then waited a few months until he slid into her DM's on Thanksgiving.

The two lovebirds have been inseparable ever since.