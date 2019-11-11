Inside Luke Combs' "Beautiful Crazy" Love Story With Nicole Hocking

When Luke Combs takes the stage all across the country, sold out crowds can't help but sing along to his hit "Beautiful Crazy."

"Beautiful, crazy, she can't help but amaze me / The way that she dances, ain't afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve," the lyrics state. "Yeah, she's crazy but her crazy's beautiful to me."

Yes, the words are incredibly catchy and personal. And you better believe the melody ain't bad either. But perhaps what makes this track extra special is the simple fact that Luke wrote it for his fiancée Nicole Hocking before they even started dating.

"That got me some serious brownie points," Luke previously told ABC News of the song. "That was before we were officially dating."

Fast-forward to today and the couple is planning their dream wedding for 2020 while Luke continues to make a name for himself in country music. In fact, the 29-year-old North Carolina native is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year at this week's 2019 CMA Awards.