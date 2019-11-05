Angelina Jolie Credits Her Kids in Helping Re-Discover Her "True Self"

Angelina has made it a point to be there for her kids in recent years, including them in press events, working on projects together and being their for their first days in college. Now, they're essentially doing the same for her.

Although her family may know the real her, the same can't always be said for the general public. After more than three decades in the spotlight, Angelina still has to navigate the negative press and people who will never get where she's coming from. She revealed the one piece of inspiration that helps her get through it all.

"I have a tattoo, ‘A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages.' I got it when I was 20," she shared. "I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless—always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart. We drove to a tattoo parlor, and I got it inked on my left arm. What she did for me that night was to remind me that the wild within me is alright and a part of me."