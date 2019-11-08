You’ll Never Believe What the First Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Looked Like in 1995

Let's take a strut down memory lane!

It's been one year since the official last taping of the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner all hit the floor to show off their legendary struts and give the world some of that angel magic. While every year may seem like the first time, the actual show began in 1995. It's hard to believe that models from all across the globe have been gracing the runway for the last two decades showing us exactly how its done.

Although the show may be at the end of it's rope, it is still an iconic annual celebration that will live on in history. Over the years they have gone from simple, chic and trendy ensembles to magnificent displays of fashion and elegance. It was incredible to watch the show top itself year after year. It may be gone, but never forgotten.