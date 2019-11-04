Eminem Says He Sides With Chris Brown Over Rihanna Assault on Alleged Leaked Song

Newly leaked audio from what appears to allegedly be Eminem features lyrics about Chris Brown assaulting Rihanna in 2009.

In the leaked audio, the 47-year-old rapper says, "I'd side with Chris Brown, I'd beat down a b-h too."

According to Insider, a Reddit user posted the seven-second snippet, titled "(SNIPPET) Eminem - Things Get Worse (Rihanna Diss)" on Sunday, Nov. 3. As of Monday, the snippet was still up online. The leaked audio in question is seemingly from an unreleased version of a song that made it onto B.o.B.'s 2011 song, titled "Things Get Worse."

Since the audio leaked, neither Eminem or Rihanna have commented on the content of the lyrics.

However, it has been making rounds on Twitter and fans are criticizing the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, for his choice of words.