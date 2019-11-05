Post Malone x Arnette's Sunglasses Will Make Ya Go Flex Your Street Style

by Holly Passalaqua & Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in the market for some new shades, look no further: eyewear brand Arnette has teamed up with rapper Post Malone on an exclusive street style collection of eco-friendly, sustainably made frames that are sure to get you noticed. The three standout sunglass styles featuring the Bobby (with "echoes of Dallas in the 1970s") and the Lizard ("cold blooded like Posty's iguana Karl," which start at $71, were made available this past weekend at the rapper's namesake music festival Posty Fest in Arlington, Texas.
At the second annual Posty Fest, where Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd and Jaden Smithperformed, festival goers—including celebrities and influencers Ashton Sanders, Killa Kate, Diego Alfaro and Dan Garcia—had the chance to snag limited-edition Post Malone x Arnette sunglasses, sold exclusively at the interactive Sunglass Hut bus activation.
From high-amp style to unfiltered attitude, the new bright and colorful sunnies are made of innovative and bio-based plastic so you don't have to sacrifice style or sustainability. Now THAT'S being a rockstar.
Check out five of our favorites from the collection below.
Turn heads in these elevated in these transparent yellow frames with grey lenses. Also available in black/grey and black/yellow.
Up your wow factor in these unexpected transparent frames with red lenses. Also available in black/violet.
Channel desert vibes with these calming violet lensed specs with black framing. Also available in transparent/red.
There's no better way to dress up or down an outfit than with these black/yellow combo specs. Also available in yellow/grey and black/grey.
Showcase your bookworm side with these smart thick-rimmed blue-light sunglass specs. Also available in clear and matte black.
Shop the entire Post Malone x Arnette collection at sunglasshut.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?