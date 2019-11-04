Anna Faris Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Michael Barrett

Are congratulations in order for Anna Faris?

The Mom star is sparking engagement rumors with cinematographer Michael Barrett after being spotted rocking a large diamond ring while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend. It's been two years since Faris and Barrett first sparked romance rumors. In Oct. 2017, E! News learned that the actress had been a number of dates with Barrett, who she worked with on the movie Overboard. This relationship speculation came two months after Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation to the world after eight years of marriage.

In Nov. 2017, Faris and Barrett took their budding romance overseas to Venice, Italy, where they were spotted showing some PDA.

"Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder," a source told E! News at the time. "They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery."