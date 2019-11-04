Anna Faris Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Michael Barrett

Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

Are congratulations in order for Anna Faris?

The Mom star is sparking engagement rumors with cinematographer Michael Barrett after being spotted rocking a large diamond ring while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend. It's been two years since Faris and Barrett first sparked romance rumors. In Oct. 2017, E! News learned that the actress had been a number of dates with Barrett, who she worked with on the movie Overboard. This relationship speculation came two months after Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation to the world after eight years of marriage.

In Nov. 2017, Faris and Barrett took their budding romance overseas to Venice, Italy, where they were spotted showing some PDA.

"Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder," a source told E! News at the time. "They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery."

In December of that same year, Faris' Mom co-star Allison Janney gave her boyfriend the seal of approval.

"I met him once, he seems really lovely," Janney shared with E! News at the time. "I don't know him, but I'm happy for her. If she's happy, I'm happy."

By March 2018, Faris couldn't help but blush over her romance with Barrett while promoting Overboard.

When the superstar was asked by E! News about going to see the film with her new beau, Faris covered her cheeks with her hands.

"Hey! Hey! Hey!" Faris said. "I'm totally blushing!"

Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

Splash News

Later that year, Faris' ex, Pratt, started dating his now-wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. For Halloween, the exes and their new partners all got together to celebrate the holiday with Faris and Pratt's son, Jack Pratt.

"They all seemed like very good friends and had a lot of laughs and good times," an eyewitness shared with E! News.

Days later, Faris and Pratt officially became divorced. Showing that their split is amicable, Faris even congratulated Pratt on his engagement in Jan. 2019. The Guardians of the Galaxy star tied the knot with the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger in June.

