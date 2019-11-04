Selena Gomez Has the Best Reaction After Scoring First No. 1 Song

It's a happy Monday indeed!

Selena Gomez is reaching new career heights following the release of her new music. On Monday, Nov. 4, the pop songstress earned her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her single "Lose You to Love Me." Last week, the single held the No. 15 spot since its debut.

While the singer hasn't released a full-length studio album since 2015's Revival, she has still blessed us with one-off singles like "Bad Liar" and "Back to You" as well as amazing collaborations like "Wolves" and "Taki Taki." But now, Selena is ushering a new era with her latest singles, the self-love ballad "Love You to Love Me" and the pop bop "Look at Her Now."

The 27-year-old singer took to social media to share her excitement over her latest accomplishment thanking her fans for the unwavering love and support.

"My first number 1! This song is so dear to my heart. I've been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life," Selena wrote on her Instagram caption. "I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment I'll never forget."