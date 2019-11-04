Holiday Dresses Under $50

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 12:25 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holidays will be here before we know it and we have one thing on our minds: holiday dresses! Between juggling the impending office parties and cocktail hours, finding festive frocks can be a challenge all its own. Do you want to keep it classic and rock red or white? Maybe you want to give it a twist with a splash of burgundy or copper? Texture-wise, do you want to don sequins-everything or channel your inner '90s babe with some fabulous crushed velvet? Either way, we want every fashionista to be holiday dress ready—without burning a hole in your wallet.
From fan favorite brands Urban Outfitters, H&M, Target and Nordstrom Rack, we have cashmere-kissed turtleneck dresses to leopard print minis all under $50! With prices that low, grab two or three so when holiday season begins, you're not scrambling to get Santa's swag in order.
Here are 15 of our favorite festive frocks below.
Effortless never looked so easy with this mini slip dress with adjustable spaghetti straps in a cowl design. Also available in black.
Stand out with this short, A-line dress in sequined mesh with raglan balloon sleeves. Add a cherry lip and make the season bright.
Give them a twist this holiday season with a great leopard print mini with a plunging neckline. Add a fun scarf and you'll be the life of the party!
You'll glisten in this sparkly V-neckline bodycon dress that meets at the crossroads of sensual and elegant. Add a strappy heel and paint the town winter white.
Meet under the mistletoe with this slate gray crushed velvet party mini dress. Add a fun eyeshadow to really make it pop.
Keep it sleek in this sparkly and stripped midi slip dress. Also available in black/silver.
Pop the bubbly with this pleated metallic dress featuring lace trim accents. Keep the shimmer going with some fun highlighter.
Get ready to party in this shimmery mock neck dress with sparkly silver and purple metallic threads in a pleated mesh design.
Fun meets flirty in this satin calf-length cami dress with this lace-trimmed spaghetti straps. Also available in red.
Showcase your inner rainbow with this gradient colored sequins shift dress with trendy tied straps.
Make the season bright with this mock neck sleeveless dress with a flattering seamed bodice accent. Also available in black.
Show of your romantic side with this stylish ruffle trim dress with lace. Also available in champagne.
Give them something unexpected with this billow sleeve satin dress featuring an allover polka dot print and a ruffle skirt detail. Also available in teal and pink.
