The holidays will be here before we know it and we have one thing on our minds: holiday dresses! Between juggling the impending office parties and cocktail hours, finding festive frocks can be a challenge all its own. Do you want to keep it classic and rock red or white? Maybe you want to give it a twist with a splash of burgundy or copper? Texture-wise, do you want to don sequins-everything or channel your inner '90s babe with some fabulous crushed velvet? Either way, we want every fashionista to be holiday dress ready—without burning a hole in your wallet.

From fan favorite brands Urban OutfittersH&M, Target and Nordstrom Rack, we have cashmere-kissed turtleneck dresses to leopard print minis all under $50! With prices that low, grab two or three so when holiday season begins, you're not scrambling to get Santa's swag in order.

Here are 15 of our favorite festive frocks below.

H&M Knit Turtleneck Dress

Cozy up in this calf-length cashmere knit turtleneck dress in tan. Also available in black.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$40 H&M
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress

Effortless never looked so easy with this mini slip dress with adjustable spaghetti straps in a cowl design. Also available in black

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$49 Urban Outfitters
H&M Sequined Dress

Stand out with this short, A-line dress in sequined mesh with raglan balloon sleeves. Add a cherry lip and make the season bright. 

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$50 H&M
UO Mercer Plunge Mini Dress

Give them a twist this holiday season with a great leopard print mini with a plunging neckline. Add a fun scarf and you'll be the life of the party! 

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$54
$34 Urban Outfitters
BAILEY BLUE Deep V-Neck Sparkle Crepe Bodycon Dress

You'll glisten in this sparkly V-neckline bodycon dress that meets at the crossroads of sensual and elegant. Add a strappy heel and paint the town winter white.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$80
$37 Nordstrom Rack
Long Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Velvet Mini Dress

Meet under the mistletoe with this slate gray crushed velvet party mini dress. Add a fun eyeshadow to really make it pop. 

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$30
$22 Target
GOOD LUCK GEM Midi Slip Dress

Keep it sleek in this sparkly and stripped midi slip dress. Also available in black/silver.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$30 Nordstrom Rack
H&M Flounced Wrap Dress

Deck the halls classy-style with this matte satin wrap dress with a tie belt. Add a vampy lip and you'll be oh-so-chic!

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$50 H&M
J.O.A. Metallic Pleated Lace Trim Dress

Pop the bubbly with this pleated metallic dress featuring lace trim accents. Keep the shimmer going with some fun highlighter.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$93
$44 Nordstrom Rack
Love, Fire Metallic Shimmer Mock Neck Mini Dress

Get ready to party in this shimmery mock neck dress with sparkly silver and purple metallic threads in a pleated mesh design.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$30 Nordstrom Rack
Fanco Lace Trim Spaghetti Strap Cami Dress

Fun meets flirty in this satin calf-length cami dress with this lace-trimmed spaghetti straps. Also available in red.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$35 Nordstrom Rack
Wild Honey Sequin Gradient Shift Dress

Showcase your inner rainbow with this gradient colored sequins shift dress with trendy tied straps.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$40 Nordstrom Rack
Taylor Mock Neck Sleeveless Dress

Make the season bright with this mock neck sleeveless dress with a flattering seamed bodice accent. Also available in black

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$128
$50 Nordstrom Rack
Fanco Long Bishop Sleeve V-neck Embroidered Lace Dress

Show of your romantic side with this stylish ruffle trim dress with lace. Also available in champagne

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$40 Nordstrom Rack
Spense V-Neck Ruffle Polka Dot Dress

Give them something unexpected with this billow sleeve satin dress featuring an allover polka dot print and a ruffle skirt detail. Also available in teal and pink.

Holiday Dresses Under $50
$33 Nordstrom Rack

