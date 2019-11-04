This Is Us Sneak Peek: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

Guess who's coming to dinner on This Is Us? It has to be somebody super important, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is breaking out his sport coat for the occasion.
"You sure are getting dressed up for this dinner," Rebecca (Mandy Moore) says in the exclusive This Is Us sneak peek above. "I don't think I've ever seen you wear a sports coat on the weekend."
"What are you talking about? I always wear a sports coat," Jack says.
And this gets a very telling "OK" from Rebecca. That "OK" comes with more.
"I just think it's interesting that Kevin's asked us to invite Ms. Applebaum over for dinner for ages and we've always said no, but then out of the blue you decide to invite Randall's teacher over for dinner?" Rebecca asks.
But Ms. Applebaum, the school nurse, is a little different that Randall's teach. Plus, Kevin just has a crush on the nurse.
"Randall talks about Mr. Lawrence constantly, you're not the least bit curious about him?" Jack asks.
What's got Jack so flustered? Tune in to find out.
In "The Dinner and the Date," Jack and Rebecca prepare for the teacher dinner and in the present, Deja (Lyric Ross) pushes the boundaries of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelchi Watson) trust. You'll remember Deja is currently dating single father Malik (Asante Blackk).
In a promo, NBC teased this "unforgettable" episode as one viewers cannot miss.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
