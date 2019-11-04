Shia LaBeouf Thanks Police For Arresting Him and "Changing My Life"

Shia LaBeoufwon big at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night, but during his acceptance speech, he talked about a time when his life wasn't so glamorous.

While accepting the Breakthrough Screenwriter Award for his autobiographical film Honey Boy, LaBeouf gave a shout-out to the police officer who arrested him in 2017 for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. "I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life," he said. After thanking the cop, he went on to sing the praises of his therapist and his sponsor "for saving my life" before thanking his parents "for giving me life."

Back in July 2017, the former Disney star was refused a cigarette by a bystander in Savannah. This led to him becoming "disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," police said in a statement to E! News at the time. "He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer. When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel."