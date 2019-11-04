How The Morning Show "Deeply" Impacted Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show gave Jennifer Aniston something much more than a chance to work with her Friends sister Reese Witherspoon again. In the series, Aniston plays Alex Levy, a morning news anchor leaning into her power as one of the top talents on TV after her co-host is ousted following accusations of sexual misconduct.
Aniston said the character, who she'll reprise in a second season of the show, impacted her "deeply."
"The layers of exploration of this human being and the complications of who she is, the beauty of who she is, the strength of who she is—I was able to access all parts of myself that I didn't really necessarily access before," Aniston said. "It was quite a journey. I know it sounds kind of corny, but what we do, it is a healing craft. It's what my acting teacher always say to me, and it's true."
Both Aniston and Witherspoon are executive producers on the series as well as the stars. Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, a reporter whose viral interaction with a protester brings her into the spotlight.
"We were kids then and we're still kids," Aniston joked about her reunion with Witherspoon. "But we are hard working women and we have come a really long way and worked very hard and we're very proud of each other and so excited to be women in this position and hopefully we'll be able to sort of blaze a trail for other incredible, talented smart, powerful women that are deserving of doing this."
The Morning Show tackles sexism and ageism head on, something both Witherspoon and Aniston have been candid about dealing with in the industry. Witherspoon said dealing with it on the show was "empowering."
The Morning Show is streaming on Apple TV+.