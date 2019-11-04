Why Katie Holmes Thinks She and Daughter Suri Cruise "Grew Up Together"

Katie Holmes and 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise are in sync.

Though she was 27 when she welcomed Suri with then-love Tom Cruise, the actress admitted the timing was perfect. "I was happy to become a mom in my 20s," she gushed to Elle UK for their December cover. "It's been nice that our ages fit...how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

As the looked back on her 20s with the outlet, she also opened up about her role as relatable Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek⁠—a gig she nearly missed out on. Shocked? Well, as it turns out, at the time, she was already committed to playing the alluring Lola in Damn Yankees for a school play.



"I even got to wear the feather boa," Katie recalled. "I thought, 'There is no way I'm not playing Lola to go audition for some network.' I couldn't let my school down...So I told [director] Kevin [Williamson] and The WB, 'I'm sorry, I just can't meet with you this week. I've got other commitments.'"