Shawn Johnson Gives Birth to Her First Child

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 10:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Pregnant

Lindsey Grace Whiddon

Congratulations to Shawn Johnson!

The 27-year-old retired Olympic gymnast and husband Andrew East are parents to a baby girl! Johnson announced the arrival of her daughter on Monday, sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram.

"You are our everything," Johnson captioned the adorable snap. "Welcome to the world baby girl."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also shared a photo of herself just days before the big day on Instagram. Looking very pregnant—yet cozy in leggings and a brown cardigan—Johnson was all smiles in her photo, captioning it, "Baby is dropping! Hereeeee we go! #38weekspregnant @andrewdeast." 

The couple's baby girl is even already Instagram famous out of the womb. With about 216K followers on the 'gram, @theeastbaby is now ready to make their debut. 

Through her pregnancy, Johnson shared snippets and updates on her growing baby bump on her baby's page as well as hers. She and her husband also documented everything from their pregnancy announcement, the first ultrasound, pregnancy complications and positive pregnancy milestones on their YouTube channel, The East Family.

Watch

Pregnant Shawn Johnson Talks Cravings & Picking Baby Names

The couple also chose to wait until Johnson gave birth to find out the sex of the baby.

The five-time Pan American Games gold medallist and 28-year-old NFL they were expecting in April, a year and a half after she suffered a miscarriage. They shared the news back in 2017 on YouTube and opened up about the support they had received from fans following the devastating news. 

"We never posted anything that that raw and real before and it truly meant a lot to us," Johnson said in the video at the time. "The outpouring of support that has come from us posting that video we could never imagine. Thousands and thousands of you have shared stories of miscarriages and it's just crazy to see how much it's been supported. We love you guys for it." 

The new parents married in April 2016. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shawn Johnson , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Dancing With The Stars
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.