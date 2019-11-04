Miley Cyrus Brings Cody Simpson to Her Brother Braison's Wedding

She's got her plus one!

The Cyrus family has a lot to be thankful for this year! On Sunday, Miley Cyrus' younger brother Braison Cyrus married the love of his life in a beautiful ceremony in Tennessee. The son of country crooner Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus celebrated his big day with all of his family at his side. Plus, Miley brought her new beau Cody Simpson as her date to the wedding festivities.

"My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin," she captioned her Instagram post. "I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella." The "Malibu" singer posted some pictures of the day including ones with her mom and Cody by her side.

The couple both matched in chic all black ensembles, with Cody sporting a very Nashville inspired hat and boots to match.