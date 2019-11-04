Real Housewives, Assemble! See BravoCon's Full Talent List

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 8:41 AM
The Avengers who? The First BravoCon has quite the line-up of Earth's mightiest reality TV stars. The stars of Real Housewives are coming from all over the country for the first-ever convention thrown by the cable network, as are the stars of Southern Charm, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing and Southern Charm.
Participating in the three-day convention in New York City is…
Watch What Happens Live: Andy Cohen
Below Deck: Captain Lee, Captain Sandy, Kate Chastain, Chef Ben Robinson, Joao Franco and Colin Macy-O'Toole
Don't Be Tardy: Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore
Million Dollar Listing: Fredrik Eklund, Josh Flagg, Steve Gold, Ryan Serhant, Tracy Tutor and Tyler Whitman
Project Runway: Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Dallas: LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs
The Real Housewives of New York City: Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Ramona Singer
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby
Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed
Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose
Summer House: Amanda Batula, Hannah Berner, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke
Top Chef: Kelsey Barnard Clark, Joe Flamm and Brooke Williamson
Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Jax Taylor
And former Real Housewives stars Jeana Keough (RHOC), Adrienne Maloof (RHOBH), Caroline Manzo (RHONJ) and Jill Zarin (RHONY) are also participating in panels.
BravoCon will feature the biggest Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ever from Hammerstein Ballroom. The show will have its biggest audience ever, along with the most Bravolebrities in attendance. In addition to panels and photo opps, the convention will have a Countess and Friends cabaret show, a Vanderpump Rules party, Top Chef culinary experiences, Southern Charm brunches and a Real Housewives museum.
BravoCon kicks off on Friday, Nov.15. See the full schedule here.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
