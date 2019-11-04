Tennis Star Andy Murray and Kim Sears Welcome Third Child

Congratulations are in order! Tennis star Andy Murray and Kim Sears are parents of three.

According to BBC, Kim gave birth to the couple's third child last week—a baby boy whose name has not been revealed. Andy, 32, and Kim, 31, are already parents to daughters Sophia, 3, and Edie, 2.

The champ's mom Judy Murray gushed over the happy news on Monday, telling BBC Scotland's Mornings with Kaye Adams that the little one is a "lovely, happy, healthy baby boy."

"It's lovely news," she gushed to the outlet. "Lovely to have a little boy to go with the two little girls...I'll leave it to Andy and Kim to fill in all the details."

After winning the European Open in October (his first singles title since undergoing hip surgery in January), Andy joked about having kids so close in age. "I've got two young kids and a third one coming," he said. "I'll have three kids under four years old."