90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Begins With a Lot of Skeptical Family Members

Michael and Juliana

Michael, a self-employed wine entrepreneur, said he deals with imports and wine distribution as well as wine auctions. He knows he sounds douchey. And he knows what it sounds like when it comes to his model fiancé who is in her 20s. It doesn't bother him that people think he's an old, sleazy rich guy.

Michael and Juliana met on a yacht in Croatia. She was discovered by a modeling scout, but prior to that she was working as a seamstress with her mother. Now, Michael gave her access to his credit cards while she gets her modeling career off the ground.

The two met up several times around the world, but Juliana's travel visa to the United States was denied. According to Michael, they were suspicious that she would be coming to the United states for "nefarious reasons."

Will Juliana adapt to life as a step-mom to two young kids? And the fact that Michael lives around the corner from his ex-wife, whom he says he's grown closer with since the divorce? His ex-wife questions whether Juliana is with Michael for the right reasons and really worries about the disruption her arrival will bring to the lives of her kids.