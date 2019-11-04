Dr. Nassif Had Surgery?! See Terry Dubrow's Reaction When He Learns About His Colleague's Recent Facelift

Notice anything different about Dr. Paul Nassif?

"You know when you call me a flying squirrel and you grab my neck?" the rhinoplasty specialist asks colleague Terry Dubrowin this hilarious clip from tonight's Botched season premiere (as fans of the surgical transformation series are well aware, Dr. Dubrow gets a real kick out of poking fun at his partner and does so pretty frequently). Re-directing Dubrow's attention to his iPad screen, Nassif encourages him to "take a look."

"You had surgery? You had surgery?!" shouts Dubrow, examining a series of iPad photos that picture Paul in post-op, fresh off the OR table and sporting a wraparound facial bandage. "Are you f--king kidding me?"

Those who've forgotten the "flying squirrel" incident are given an opportunity to jog their memories in the new clip, which flashes back to a previous conference room exchange wherein Dubrow does grab hold of Nassif's joules while likening him to the silly-sounding woodland creature. But perhaps that was the last of his jibes.