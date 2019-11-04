Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Speaks Out For the First Time Since Arrest

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 6:12 AM

Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki has broken his silence. 

Nearly a week after he was arrested for allegedly striking two people at a bar in his Texas, the Supernatural actor is now addressing his absence from the the Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C. "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support," he tweeted to his three million followers on Sunday night. "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon." 

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old allegedly struck a bartender in the face while outside of the Stereotype lounge in Austin on October 27. Padalecki then put his friend in a headlock after they attempted to calm him down, the outlet reported. He was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. The Gilmore Girls alum was booked into jail at around 4:30 a.m. local time and was released after posting bail in the mid-afternoon, E! News confirmed at the time.

Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk Supernatural Success

Though he was unable to attend the Supernatural event, his co-stars Alexander Calvert and Jake Abel filled in during his absence.

Now, as long-running CW drama comes to an end in its fifth and final season, Padalecki is preparing to say goodbye to his character Sam Winchester—and Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester.

"I want them to be at peace," he teased to E! News. "Somehow, somewhere. They don't have to be dead, but I felt like for many years that they have to die to be at peace," he said. "So I'm not committing to whether they're dead or alive, but I feel like I want the brothers to be at some form of peace."

TAGS/ Jared Padalecki , Celebrities , Arrests , Legal , Supernatural , Top Stories , Apple News
