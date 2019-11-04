Felicity Huffman Begins Her Community Service Following Prison Release

Felicity Huffman is paying her dues following her 11-day prison sentence.

Nine days after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif. for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the Desperate Housewives alum has begun carving away at her community service hours. On Sunday, she volunteered at The Teen Project in Los Angeles, a center that provides resources, housing and education to at risk homeless and sex trafficked women. Dressed down in a black turtleneck sweater, jeans and flats, the star was spotted leaving the center carrying a muffin tin.

A source told E! News that Felicity had expressed interest in helping this demographic prior to her sentencing in September. In fact, she toured the facility with her daughter, Sophia Macy, before surrendering herself to federal custody.