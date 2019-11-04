Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara Charged With Vandalizing Car

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 4:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Daryl Sabara, Spy Kids

Miramax Films; Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara is in some legal trouble stemming from an alleged vandalism incident earlier this year, TMZ reported on Sunday.

In March, the 27-year-old actor and husband of singer Meghan Trainor was reportedly captured on surveillance video ripping off two custom side panels off a car parked near the UCLA campus, law enforcement sources told the outlet. No arrests were made at the time. Several days ago, charges were filed against Sabara—one for misdemeanor vandalism and one for tampering with a vehicle, another misdemeanor, court records show.

The actor has not commented on the case and he has still not been arrested. He is due to be arraigned in a Los Angeles court on November 20 to answer for the March 5 incident, the records show.

According to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources, the owner of the damaged vehicle does not know Sabara personally.

Watch

Meghan Trainor Tells How Being a Wife Changed Her Life

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.