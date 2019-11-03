Joe Giudice's Latest Family Reunion Is a Good Sign for the Future of His Marriage to Teresa Giudice

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 3:33 PM

Joe Giudice's latest family reunion could be a good sign for the future of his 20-year marriage to Teresa Giudice

It's been no secret that the last couple of months have been rocky ones for the Giudice family. In early October, Joe left for Italy after he was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. He's currently in Italy waiting to hear back on the final decision regarding his deportation case. 

Then in late October, the couple spoke candidly about their relationship during an episode of Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked as they're currently being forced to make some tough choices when it comes to whether it's time to pull the plug on their marriage. 

"If we stay together, we stay together," Joe, who called in from Italy via video chat, told host Andy Cohen. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that... you know, we'll see."

However, it looks like things might be looking up for the two. On Sunday, Joe took to what seems to be his new Instagram account (@joe.giudice) and share snippets from his time in Italy where he's currently spending some quality time with his father-in-law. 

In an Instagram Story, Joe posed for a selfie with Teresa's father and tagged her Instagram handle. 

E! News has learned that Teresa and her daughters—Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audrina—will catch up to Joe and her family in Italy later this week.

Joe Giudice, Instagram

Instagram

But in October, when the two spoke with Cohen, Teresa said she was nervous about the trip. Considering she hasn't seen her husband in-person in over three and a half years, it's not surprising that she'd feel nervous about finally confronting him face to face. 

However, his daughter Gia is particularly excited to see her father soon. On Instagram, she reposted a photo of her father in Italy and captioned it, "see you soon daddy." She also shared it on her Instagram Story, writing, "can't wait to see u."

Joe also reshared her post, writing, "can't wait to see u, sweetheart." 

Joe's Instagram has now amassed over 10,000 followers and counting. His first Instagram post was a photo of himself before going on air for his interview with Andy Cohen and wife Teresa. 

We'll just have to wait and see what happens later this week when Teresa and her daughters reunite with Joe once more. 

