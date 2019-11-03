Joe Giudice's Latest Family Reunion Is a Good Sign for the Future of His Marriage to Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice's latest family reunion could be a good sign for the future of his 20-year marriage to Teresa Giudice.

It's been no secret that the last couple of months have been rocky ones for the Giudice family. In early October, Joe left for Italy after he was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. He's currently in Italy waiting to hear back on the final decision regarding his deportation case.

Then in late October, the couple spoke candidly about their relationship during an episode of Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked as they're currently being forced to make some tough choices when it comes to whether it's time to pull the plug on their marriage.

"If we stay together, we stay together," Joe, who called in from Italy via video chat, told host Andy Cohen. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that... you know, we'll see."

However, it looks like things might be looking up for the two. On Sunday, Joe took to what seems to be his new Instagram account (@joe.giudice) and share snippets from his time in Italy where he's currently spending some quality time with his father-in-law.

In an Instagram Story, Joe posed for a selfie with Teresa's father and tagged her Instagram handle.