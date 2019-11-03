2019 MTV EMAs Winners: The Complete List

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Oh, what a night!
The 2019 MTV EMAs has officially come to a close, and we have host Becky G and your fave global musicians to thank for one unforgettable spectacle. In addition to the Latin music sensation's star power, Halsey, Rosalía, Dua Lipa and Niall Horan brought the house down with performances of their own. And that red carpet? Style inspo for days.
Check out the complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV European Music Awards below:
Best U.S. Act
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best Canadian Act
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
WINNER: Johnny Orlando
Shawn Mendes
Best Video
Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Best Song
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
WINNER: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Best Collaboration
BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
WINNER: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
Best New Artist
Ava Max
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Tim Whitby/MTV 2019/Getty Images
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Push Artist
WINNER: Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha: Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld: Isle of MTV Malta 2018
WINNER: Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots: Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Best U.K. & Ireland Act
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Little Mix
Congratulations to all the winners!