Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Share Picture Perfect Moment at the MTV EMAs

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are giving us all the feels with their public display of affection at the MTV EMAs 2019.

The "New Rules" singer not only attended the 26th annual EMAs in Seville, Spain to celebrate a star-studded night full of amazing musical acts, but she also took to the stage to perform in a sultry black leotard.

Of course, her boyfriend Anwar was also there to support her on this special night. While the two sat back and enjoyed the show, Anwar proved to be head over heels as he gave his girl a big kiss on the cheek.

The two initially sparked romance rumors earlier this summer, over the fourth of July weekend, after they were spotted getting real cozy with each other at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England.

While the two weren't pictured walking the red carpet together, Dua Lipa walked alone, looking goth chic in an all-black outfit. Her blond hair was slicked back in a low bun and rocking some subtle gold eyeshadow along with a rich mauve shade on the lips.