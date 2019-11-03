The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss and Laura Fleiss Reconcile After Split

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 12:38 PM

Mike Fleiss, Laura Kaeppeler

Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss and his ex-wife Laura Fleiss announced on Sunday that they have reconciled, three months after they reportedly settled a divorce following what she called an "emotionally charged incident."

The pair's split had marked one of Bachelor Nation's biggest behind-the-scenes scandals, as it was accompanied by claims of domestic violence, which were later dropped.

"Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled," Mike tweeted. "I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage... Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!"

"Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret," Laura wrote.

"However, I would like to correct the erroneous reporting that my husband intentionally tried to attack and hurt me," she continued. "That is untrue. We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family and are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost. I love  @fleissmeister and our kids very much. We appreciate your support at this time."

 

Mike and Laura wed in 2014 and share a 4-year-old son, Benjamin. In July, while in the first trimester of her pregnancy, Laura obtained a temporary restraining order against her husband after alleging he has been physically, verbally and emotionally abusive toward her. She claimed he became "enraged" over the fact that she was expecting their second child and allegedly demanded she get an abortion, threatening to cut her off financially if she did not.

Mike denied any wrongdoing. He acknowledged that he did not want Laura to have another baby, claiming she had difficult time caring for their son when he was one. He also demanded primary custody of Benjamin. A custody battle then ensued. At the end of July, a source close to the couple confirmed to E! News that the Fleisses had reached a divorce settlement and all claims of domestic violence had been dropped.

