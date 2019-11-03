Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Were Living Their Best Lives at Disneyland

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Kulture, Daughter, Disneyland, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi B and daughter Kulture had the best time at Disneyland this weekend!

On Saturday, the rapper posted videos on Instagram of her evening trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, which is currently decked out for the holidays, with her and husband Offset's 15-month-old girl.

The two rode many rides together, including Peter Pan's Flight, the King Arthur Carousel, Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Buzz Lightyear Astro-Blasters.

Kulture squealed with glee during the faster rides.

Cardi appeared fresh-faced with no makeup and wore a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit. Kulture sported colorful Minnie ears. She was all smiles on the rides and at souvenir shops, where her mom got her a mini lightsaber. The little girl also enjoyed a cotton candy treat and watched a fireworks display with her mom, although she did not seem that impressed...she also appeared to be exhausted...all Disney'd out!

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

Watch Cardi's videos below:

King Arthur's Carousel:

Souvenir shop:

Mother and daughter get into the Disneyland spirit:

Cardi B the dancing Minnie Mouse:

Buzz Lightyear Astro-Blasters:

Kulture watches the fireworks:

Offset could not accompany the pair to Disneyland because his group Migos was performing at the Day N Vegas music festival that night.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Cardi B , Celeb Kids , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.