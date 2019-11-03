Kim Kardashian Says She's Gained 18 Pounds Over the Past Year

Kim Kardashian may have to resist those tasty treats and comfort food this holiday season.

The 39-year-old reality star says she has gained weight over the past year and is determined to slim back down. She hit the gym on Saturday evening.

"OK, so we're doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point," Kim said in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, referring to her trainer, Melissa Alcantara. "And yeah, I mean, sometimes we all off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago."

"To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs," she said. "It's my eating. I work out but it's like my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I'm 40."

On Sunday morning, Kim was back in the gym.

"A morning workout after a night workout is the best!!!" she wrote.

A year ago, Kim, who is 5'3", said she weighed 119 pounds, which at the time, sparked concerns among her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner.