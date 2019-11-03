Kanye West and Kids Trick-or-Treated as Sing Characters on Halloween

Trick-or-Treat, it's Kanye West and kids!

The rapper took his and wife Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Saint West, 3 and 1/2, Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 5 months, Trick-or-Treating on Halloween while they dressed up as characters from the 2016 animated movie Sing. Kanye wore a gorilla mask, with a bunny one on top, as gang leader Big Daddy, Saint and Psalm portrayed his sons and Chicago was the porcupine punk rocker Ash.

"Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the four.

These are not the first family costumes the Wests have debuted this holiday. They previously showcased Flintstones and worm outfits. Kanye's face was covered for all occasions, starting with his appearance as Dino the dinosaur, which frightened Chicago so much that she could not sit still for a family pic.

"LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"

Also for Halloween, Kim debuted a solo costume and accompanying re-enactment video of herself as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

See the Kardashian family's Halloween pics:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kanye West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West

Kanye took his and Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Trick-or-Treating while they were dressed up as characters from the animated film Sing.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kardashian-West Family

Kim KardashianKanye WestNorth West, Saint WestChicago West, and Psalm West also dressed up as "West Worms"!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kids, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kardashian-West Family

Kim KardashianKanye WestNorth West, Saint WestChicago West, and Psalm West dressed up as characters from The Flintstones.

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Rob made a surprise, rare appearance as Poppy Troll at Kylie Jenner's Halloween party. He coordinated his costume with his daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner, Halloween, Birthdays

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The reality star celebrated her 24th birthday early at a fairy-themed Halloween party.

Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween 2019, Vampira

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, is that you?! Because all we see is Vampira. 

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Halloween, Birthdays

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The makeup mogul channeled a glamorous fairy for one of her Halloween looks at her sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.

Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween

RAAK / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

"Howdy y'all," the reality star wrote on Instagram. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

We've never seen a cuter little lion! Those Timberland boots don't hurt either.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

The Kardashian sister channeled the famous Disney villain Cruella de Vil while her daughter was a pint-sized Dalmatian. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

Up, up and away! 

Kris Jenner, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kris Jenner

Día De Los Muertos is right around the corner, and KJ is ready to celebrate.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

When it's time for Halloween, Khloe Kardashian never picks out just one outfit for her daughter.

Kim Kardashian, Legally Blonde Halloween, Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Paging Elle Woods! Someone stole your Legally Blonde look.

North West, Penelope Disick, Halloween 2019

Instagram

North West & Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters get into the holiday spirit at school.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

Mommy-daughter moment! 

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster

"My baby!!!!!!!! I cant handle this!!!!" Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram after her daughter recreated one of mom's most memorable looks.

Kylie Jenner, Ariel Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner

"Ariel grew up," the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared with her followers when paying tribute to The Little Mermaid.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

"Oompa loompa doompety da If you're not greedy, you will go far," Khloe Kardashian shared as her daughter explored a candy store. "You will live in happiness too Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do Doompety do."

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

Boo at the pumpkin patch! Everywhere she goes this month, True dressed for the festive holiday.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Madonna, Britney Spears, Halloween 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou

Remember that infamous kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? This Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF sure do.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram when revealing her daughter's first Halloween look for 2019. "You know I have many more to share."

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2019

Kylie Jenner

When your BFF hosts a Playboy party, you "pull up" in style.

