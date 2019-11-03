Evangeline Lilly Shaves Her Head and Shares Video of Her Hair Transformation

Whoa!

Evangeline Lilly went full G.I. Jane and is now almost unrecognizable. The 40-year-old LOST alum and Ant-Man actress chopped off her medium-length brown hair and then shaved it off completely, all on her own, as seen in a series of videos and photos she posted on Instagram.

"#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??" she wrote on Friday night.

She then posted on Saturday a photo of herself sporting a freshly shaved head and smiling while sitting in a car.

"Hello [world]. It's a BEAUTIFUL day," she wrote.

She was showered with compliments on her new look, which she paired with large dangling earrings.

"Hero," actress Michelle Monaghan commented, adding, "I love your scruffy, sweet head!!!! [heart eyes emoji]."

"With or without hair, you always looks incredible," another person wrote.

Some users compared her to Demi Moore's G.I. Jane character and singer Sinéad O'Connor.

Others were, well, just plain shocked.

"What the f--k have you done?" one user asked.