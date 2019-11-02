LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 8:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brie Larson, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Category is... Gucci! 

The 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala is officially underway tonight in Los Angeles, an annual museum fundraiser that continues to grow in star power. This year's soiree is sponsored by Gucci, and honorees include artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso CuarónLeonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow are co-chairing the gala. 

Celebrity attendees included Brie LarsonDonald GloverNaomi CampbellJared Letoand Salma Hayek. And as should be expected from an event with Gucci's support, plenty of guests were decked out in gorgeous designs from the luxury fashion label. 

From Billie Eilish's silk embroidered Gucci suit to Yara Shahidi's gold gown, there were plenty of sensational style wins. 

Watch

New York Fashion Week...or Fashion Weak? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep21)

Check out every red carpet arrival at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in our gallery below:

Naomi Campbell, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Naomi Campbell

The legendary supermodel turns heads for all the right reasons in a red sequined gown by Versace.

Salma Hayek, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Salma Hayek

The actress is pure sophistication, daahhling

Billie Eilish, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

It's rare to see the singer-songwriter without some Gucci threads on. 

Article continues below

Donald Glover, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Donald Glover

Menswear perfected.

Yara Shahidi, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

Here comes the sun! 

Laura Dern, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Dern

Boho chic, but make it Gucci.

Article continues below

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

She's glowing from the inside out in this purple number.

Jared Leto, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jared Leto

Gucci's golden boy shows out for the red carpet. 

Regina King, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Regina King

This A-lister can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet style.

Article continues below

Sienna Miller, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Sienna Miller

You can't go wrong with a classic black gown.

Brie Larson, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Brie Larson

We're bow-ing down to this Oscar winner's romantic gown.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Fashion , Red Carpet , Style , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.