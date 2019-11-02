Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Is Already a Fashionista in Head-to-Toe Gucci

She got it from her mama!
At just 1-year-old, Cardi B's little girl already has a passion for luxury fashion. In new photos shared to the rapper's Instagram page on Saturday, Kulture is rocking head-to-toe designer duds.
The Gucci belt bag retails for a not-so conservative $420, while her coordinating Gucci sweatsuit can be a part of your kiddo's wardrobe for $680 total. Only the best for Cardi's darling girl!
Cardi herself styled Kulture in the chic ensemble, but when it came to posing for photos... the toddler had other plans. "Mom life Look easy don't it? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy," she captioned the snapshot.
During a recent interview at Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit, the "Press" songstress revealed she considers styling Kulture a "new hobby."
"I'm just doing it with her stuff, and I'm just waiting for these fur coats to come in. I'm going to be styling, but yeah it's so fun. It's like dressing a doll all over again," the 27-year-old shared at the time.
Cardi also shared the lessons she hopes to pass down to Kulture (in addition to a killer shoe collection, of course.) "I will always keep my daughter humble," the Grammy winner remarked. "She's still going to the Bronx, she's still going to Washington Heights, she's going to my grandmother's house. I'm always going to tell her to not brag about the things she has because some of her friends, cousins, and family members, they don't have."
Cardi's hubby Offset echoed a similar sentiment when E! News sat down with him. "I'm most passionate about my family, my kids and my wife… keeping that as normal as possible," the Migos rapper told us.
