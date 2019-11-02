Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate 1st Anniversary After Prison Release

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino can finally live his best life with his beautiful wife.

After serving eight months in prison for one count of tax evasion, E! News confirmed in September that the Jersey Shore star had been released. His wife, Lauren Pesce, accompanied him as he walked a free man from the federal correctional facility in Otisville, New York. Hours after his release, he made his return to Instagram, posting a picture of him with his wife and dog: "Living my best life with my beautiful wife."

Now, Sorrentino is more than ready to really start a new chapter of his life as a married man.

Last night, the happy couple was living their "blessed life" dining at Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright, New Jersey, in honor of their first wedding anniversary. The two lovebirds took to social media to celebrate the special occasion and look back on their wedding day.

"Best day of My Life !! The day I Married my Best Friend, Soul Mate & College Sweetheart. Here's to our 1 Year Anniversary & Many More My Queen," Sorrentino captioned an Instagram post on their anniversary date before they went out to dinner the following night.