Kacey Musgraves Is Getting a Christmas Special With a Whole Bunch of Celeb Guests

Can I get a festive yee-haw?
Kacey Musgraves is officially getting her own Christmas special, called The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 29.
The special is narrated by Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy, and includes a pretty wild list of special guest performers: Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, the Radio City Rockettes, and even Kendall Jennerwho "stops by to spread Holiday cheer."
Musgraves and her various celeb friends will perform both classic and original holiday songs on a "whimsical set" in a "dazzling wardrobe," accompanied by an official soundtrack available on November 29.
"I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I've ever done before," Musgraves said of the project. "What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I'm so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show—as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It's a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It's heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can't wait to finally share."
"Kacey Musgraves feels like a timeless, classic and potentially iconic, artist," says Executive Producer Ben Winston. "We wanted to make a holiday special that felt equally timeless and classic. Paying tribute to the shows of the past, whilst setting a trend for the present, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show is something we are proud of and very excited for an audience to see."
Songs will include "Silent Night" with Armisen, "Present Without a Bow" with Bridges, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" with Cabello, "Let It Snow" with Corden, "Mele Kalikimaka" with Deschanel, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with Del Rey, "Glittery" with Sivan, and "Ribbons and Bows" with the Rockettes.
A promo for the special, which you can see above, features Musgraves handing out gifts to all of her guests—except for Levy, who receives a lump of coal. Hopefully we'll find out why he's been bad when the special premieres on November 29.