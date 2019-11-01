Hailey Bieber Defends Normani From "Racist" Critic of Her Cher Halloween Costume

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 3:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Normani, Hailey Bieber

Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber is not going to stand by and let a online troll criticize Normani.

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Halloween pics of herself recreating a semi-nude photo shoot Cher did in 1979, complete with a shimmering silver wig.

"I don't think this is the right costume for a black girl," one user commented on one of her posts. "Cher is white and Cher was thing, Cher did a lot you not even close to her you black people think you own everything not fair you could've done beyonce or rihanna or janet but no cher cher is white respect her."

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with Normani dressed up as Cher for Halloween," Hailey responded. "What do you mean by the first sentence? She can do it because she wants to, she is doing much better than you, you're behind a computer complaining about a costume. Stop being racist and get out of her page if you don't like it. It's 2019 and you're still supporting the garbage of [President Donald] Trump, Marta."

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

Normani has not responded to her critic.

Many other celebs complimented her on her costume.

The list included Maksim Chmerkovskiy, whose brother Val Chmerkovskiy partnered with Normani on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, Kelly RowlandKylie JennerAriana Grande, and Calvin Harris.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Normani Kordei , Halloween , Hailey Bieber , Racism , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.