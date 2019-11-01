Chrissy Teigen’s Halloween Hangover Should Be Cured By These Sensational Party Photos

Chrissy Teigenpartied hard on Halloween, and oh boy, is she regretting it today.

In a video tweeted on Friday, Chrissy revealed just how bad her hangover is following her and John Legend's epic Halloween bash. "I honestly don't think I'm ever doing anything again ever," she joked, all too relatably. "I didn't even post anything 'cause I lost my phone all night. I'll post some stuff now."

Holding true to that promise, the mom of two shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting her glam done for her magnificent Maleficent costume. "Flashback to better times," she joked in her tweet. In the clip, the Cravings author shows off her heightened cheekbones just like the ones Angelina Jolie sports in the Disney franchise. And if the makeup wasn't enough to impress you, the finished look was 10 times more glam.

The Chrissy's Court star posted a photo on Instagram of her and John in the impressively detailed photo booth set up in their California home, Chrissy looking down at her man in all of her magical glory. She shared it with no caption because, well, does she really need one?